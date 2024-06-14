D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.59. 466,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.80. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

