D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,961. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

