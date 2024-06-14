D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 10,558 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $4,774,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,908. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

