D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 11,518 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 577,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. 1,706,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

