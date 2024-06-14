D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

ADBE traded up $66.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,383,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

