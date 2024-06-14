D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. 4,372,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,671. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.