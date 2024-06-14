Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $19.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

