Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.85. 3,020,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,873. The firm has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

