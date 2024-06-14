Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 845,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,981 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $44.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

