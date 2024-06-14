Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 20,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 929,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,131. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

