Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 1.5 %

DWSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.75. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

Dawson Geophysical Announces Dividend

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.