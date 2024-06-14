Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 1.5 %
DWSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.75. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.
Dawson Geophysical Announces Dividend
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.
