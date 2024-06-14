DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0397 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00076920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011325 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 155.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

