Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 318.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,574. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.16% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

