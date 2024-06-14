Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $37.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 83,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.