Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) rose 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37). Approximately 267,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 277,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Devolver Digital Stock Up 13.7 %

About Devolver Digital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,447.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

