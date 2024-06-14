Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.23. 2,119,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 332,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.