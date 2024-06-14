DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 1.9 %

DXCM stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.95. 1,802,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

