dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $19,224.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00119277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,501,749 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00292865 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,722.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

