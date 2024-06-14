Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.21

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.21 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 569217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

