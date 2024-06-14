DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,155,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,544,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

DLocal Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

