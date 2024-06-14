DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after buying an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $2,838,531. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

