Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

