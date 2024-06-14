Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 2,942,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,102. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

