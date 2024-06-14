Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.49. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.39 and a 1-year high of C$8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

