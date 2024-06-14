DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,015 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FACT Capital LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182,390 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 213,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,560,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. 7,349,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $894.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $176.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

