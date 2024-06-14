DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $172,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. 468,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,139. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

