DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 1.23% of AutoZone worth $550,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,828.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,806. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,902.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,838.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

