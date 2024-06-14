DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,021,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,021,400 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of Tesla worth $684,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,323,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,720,836. The company has a market cap of $568.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

