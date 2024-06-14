Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.48.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$20.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.59.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders have sold a total of 314,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.