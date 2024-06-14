Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $885.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $882.21 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $885.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

