ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,213.55

ELIS (XLS) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.88 million and $102,213.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03947486 USD and is up 26.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,603.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

