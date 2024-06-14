Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 2%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 996 ($12.68) and last traded at GBX 1,002 ($12.76). 280,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 390,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.01).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.15) to GBX 1,565 ($19.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Energean Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Energean’s payout ratio is 9,038.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energean news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.56), for a total value of £25,378.95 ($32,317.52). 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
