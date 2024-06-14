Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Goncagul Icoren Sells 18,476 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 18,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 3rd, Goncagul Icoren sold 5,027 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $6,283.75.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Goncagul Icoren sold 15,071 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,716.44.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

