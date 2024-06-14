Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Goncagul Icoren Sells 18,476 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 18,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Goncagul Icoren sold 5,027 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $6,283.75.

On Monday, March 18th, Goncagul Icoren sold 15,071 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,716.44.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.