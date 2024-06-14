EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 128.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 321.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 111.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.