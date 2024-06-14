Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ELVN opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,171 shares of company stock valued at $28,682,066. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

