EPR Properties’ (EPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,608. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

