EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,127. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

