EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.
Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,127. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
