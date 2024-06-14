EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.86% of EQT worth $2,044,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EQT by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,995. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

