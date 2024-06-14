Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.10

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.10 and last traded at $273.10, with a volume of 48905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.43.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.