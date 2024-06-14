EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 272.0% in May

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $2.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

