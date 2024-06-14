Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $22.93 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,486,967,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,477,668,982.143129. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07889107 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $25,968,465.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

