Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.75 billion and $147.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.41 or 0.00038073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,727.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00650048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00119180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00255302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00076335 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,511,167 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

