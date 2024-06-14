Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Manganese
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.