Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

