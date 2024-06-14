EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 19,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 49,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
EVE Stock Down 3.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.