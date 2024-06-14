EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 9%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 19,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 49,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

EVE Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.