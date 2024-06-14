EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 19,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 49,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

EVE Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

