Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 9,900.0 %

EVLO opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evelo Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

