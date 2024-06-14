EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 147,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 142,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $41,735.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,346,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,037 shares of company stock worth $709,667. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.