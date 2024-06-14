Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.45

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 27006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.