Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 10.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 5,401,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,008,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

