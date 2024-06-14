Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 2,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
