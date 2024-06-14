Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 2,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

