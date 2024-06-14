FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBB remained flat at $5.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

About FAT Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.08%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.